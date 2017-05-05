Contribute to anniversary issues

Posted on by

Happy anniversary to us! This year marks the 130th anniversary of the Claiborne Progress! To commemorate our anniversary, we are having a year-long celebration. We will include historical stories and photos in each issue for the rest of this year. We need your help, though – there is so much history here in Claiborne County and we want you to share yours. Send us your stories and/or photos, and we will use as much as possible in print and/or online. If you know of someone who has a story to tell, let us know. We want to highlight Claiborne County’s colorful history. Send your ideas and submissions to [email protected]

