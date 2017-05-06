The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Von Royce Harold Hatfield – first degree assault – class B felony (hold for Bell County, Kentucky)

Dean Franklin Clark – unlawful possession of a weapon, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence

William Tyler Brim – driving under the influence (second offense), reckless driving, violation of the registration law

Wesley Blake Brogan – reckless endangerment, reckless driving, felony evading arrest, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, failure to use motor vehicle turn signal, violations of the traffic control device and registration (improper display) laws, violations of probation for theft under $500 and two counts driving on a suspended license

Steven Cole Helton – fraudulent use of a credit card, failure to appear for six counts of forgery, three count of theft of property under $500 and one count of theft of property over $500

Micheal Jason Gilbert – criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia

Tessa Blake Laws – criminal trespassing

Justin Ryan Sweet – revoked bond

Andrew Taylor Putney – outstanding child support attachment

Tara McFall Cupp – outstanding child support attachment

Adam Franklin Payne – capias/bench warrant for theft of property up to $250,000, new charges of theft of property up to $60,000 and passing a worthless check over $2,500 (felony)

Jason A. Clark – capias/bench warrant for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage under $1,000, failure to exercise due care, driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law

Amber Nichole Honeycutt – capias/bench warrant for theft of property up to $10,000, violation of probation for theft under $500

Mary Elizabeth Goins – violation of probation for driving under the influence

Carolina Grace Harp – violation of probation for prescription fraud

Mary Lou Price – violation of probation for fraudulently obtaining medical assistance

Keela Renee Hudson – violation of probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to sell

Timothy Quinton Conard – violation of probation for possession of marijuana, failure to appear for a violation of probation for possession of marijuana

Anthony Wade Eldridge – violation of probation for attempted theft over $1,000

Kendra Denise Walker – violation of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia

Erica Lauren Cavins – failure to appear for child abuse and neglect, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication, violation of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia

Stephanie Rochelle Hoskins – possession of drug paraphernalia

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Chasity Ann Thomas – aggravated domestic assault, resisting arrest

Amanda L. Slusher – two counts domestic assault, one count domestic vandalism

Robert Wesley Allen Thomas – domestic assault, assault

Adam Cody Emert – violations of probation for aggravated assault and kidnapping

Ronnie Lynn Foister – outstanding warrant

Sasha Diann Marshburn – speeding 40/20, violation of the financial responsibility law

Kendra Ann Miracle – speeding 43/20 (school zone)

Jason R. Wise – speeding 77/45

William (Trey) Edward Johnson III – speeding 61/45

Robert Brian Reece – violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

Levi Garrett Maloney – violation of the light law

Teddy P. Seals – failure to yield traffic right of way

Jerry Lynn Collins – possession of a schedule II controlled substance, failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law (use of safety belts in a passenger vehicle)

Theresa June Short – theft involving merchandise under $1,000

Summer Lynn Holt – theft involving merchandise under $1,000

Logan Brett Pittman – violations of the driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

Kevin R. Murrell – violation of the registration law

Tazewell Police Dept.

Austin Marsee – speeding 63/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Candice Cindy Rai – speeding 71/45

Effie S. Sizemore – speeding 63/45

Walter M. Moore – speeding 62/45

Ronda M. Helton – failure to yield traffic right of way (involving an accident)

Charles Caleb Daughtery – violations of the light, registration (misuse of) and financial responsibility laws

Lance Wayne Ford – outstanding state warrant for possession of a schedule II controlled substance

Dillon M. Edwards – capias/bench warrant for the sexual exploitation of a minor

Ashton Alexis Kimsey – violation of probation for driving under the influence, failure to appear for driving under the influence

Steven Cole Helton – five outstanding criminal warrants

Jordan Seth Blackburn – driving on a revoked license

Frankie Lynn Hoskins – driving on a suspended license

Sarah Elizabeth Cupp – possession of drug paraphernalia

Margo Renee Smith – possession of drug paraphernalia

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Sandy Annette Martin – driving under the influence (second offense), driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for speeding and violations of the seat belt, driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws

Darrell Scott Chumley – driving under the influence

Ashley JoAnn Burkhart – violations of probation for driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for driving under the influence (second offense) and driving on a revoked license

