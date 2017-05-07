County goes after junk properties…again

The Claiborne Commission will be voting this month on a resolution that, if adopted, will force property owners to ‘measure up’ to county standards or be penalized for maintaining “unhealthy and unsafe” conditions on their own land.

The commissioners attempted to quietly pass a similar resolution, several months ago. However, public outcry prevented that particular piece of county legislation to become a reality.

The revamped, nine-page resolution barely made it by deadline last Friday. The document was typed that same day for inclusion into the monthly commission information packets normally distributed ten days prior to each meeting.

Resolution 2017-031 states its purpose is to provide regulatory standards for health and safety conditions of residential and nonresidential properties.

The proposed resolution points to Tennessee Codes Annotated, section 5-1-115, in authorizing the county to create any rules or regulations that prevent dangerous conditions from overgrown vegetation, vacant dilapidated buildings or structures, junk motor vehicles and the accumulation of debris, trash, litter and garbage.

If adopted, the resolution will effectively create a need for an enforcement officer and a hearing board.

Violations would come under civil, not criminal law and would not automatically fall under ‘purview’ of the Claiborne Sheriff’s Department, according to the document.

The proposed hearing board would consist of five members, appointed by County Mayor Jack Daniels and approved by the commission. The hearing board members would serve staggered four-year terms. Any compensation would be at the directive of the commission.

The resolution calls for the hearing board to assist those financially or physically unable to comply with the regulations by recruiting or coordinating efforts with nonprofit organizations, neighbors and religious institutions.

The qualifying state statute does not require this particular passage. It is included, according to the proposed resolution, to increase compliance.

According to the resolution, property owners will be held responsible for the violations whether or not the conditions were brought about by tenants, leaseholders or other persons.

Apparently, it would take just three neighbors, within 100 yards of the ‘offending’ property, to warrant an investigation by the enforcement officer. If the officer is able to observe the alleged violation from a public road, the property owner will be served notice, according to the proposed resolution.

The landowner will have ten days to either request a hearing or comply with the violation.

“Any person aggrieved by an act of the Hearing Board under the provisions of this regulation may seek judicial review of the same under Tennessee Codes Annotated, Title 27, Chapter 8, Part I,” states section IV (d) of the resolution, in part.

Section VII (a) of the proposed resolution states that the hearing board will have the right to “remedy” the situation if the landowner fails to comply within the allotted time.

“The costs of such action shall be assessed against the owner of the property. Upon performance, the actual cost of such repairs, alterations or improvements or vacating and closing or removal or demolition by the county or its agent shall, upon the filing of a notice with the office of the register of deeds, be a lien in favor of the county against the real property on which such cost was incurred, second only to liens of the state and county for taxes, any lien of the county for special assessments, and any valid lien, right or interest in such property duly recorded or duly perfected by filing prior to the filing of such notice,” reads the section, in part.

Parcels of land on which an owner-occupied residence is located will be exempt from the placement of a lien for costs. Enforcement will be done via civil penalties assessed in General Sessions Court.

‘Junk’ vehicles will be removed by the county only if doing so will not conflict with state statutes.

“…any violation of these regulations that is caused solely by the presence of junk motor vehicles on private property shall only be enforced by civil penalties,” reads section VII (b), in part.

Any business operated in accordance with the Tennessee Solid Waste Disposal Act will also be exempt from this proposed resolution.

Section IX (a) states that the hearing board may put into operation any additional rules and regulations it deems necessary to administer and enforce, subject to approval by the county commission.

If adopted, the Claiborne Health and Safety Regulations would become effective 60 days after its passage.

Revenue to pay for the costs of a hearing board and enforcement officer is not addressed in the resolution. If adopted, the county commission will need to come up with a way to cover the expenditure.

Commissioner Mike Campbell is the sponsor of this resolution.

Also under new business, the commission will appoint a person to fill the seat on the Claiborne Ethics Committee. The county mayor is expected to recommend Billy Johnson and Zachary Bunch.

The commissioners will also vote on five Board of Education resolutions. Four budget amendments, pertaining to funds 116,101, 151 and 131, will be up for adoption, as well.

The commission has the option to add items to the monthly agenda, during its opening moments of the meeting.

The Claiborne Commission will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m., on May 15, inside the large courtroom of the Claiborne Courthouse.

The public is urged to attend these monthly meetings.

Reach Jan Runions at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @scribeCP.

