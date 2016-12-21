Posted on by

2016 boys all-tournament team


The 2016 Claiborne County middle school all-tournament team was named and included the Livesay Eagles’ Jerry Cannon, Noah Robertson, Elijah Lawson, Nate Rhylick and MVP Jaden Schertz. S.M.M.S. – Braden Williams, Eli Stone, Storm Livesay. Powell Valley – Blake Baker, Peyton Wilder. Midway -Sammy Day. Forge Ridge – Andrew Sutton and Clairfield’s standout player, Gracin Gerber.

