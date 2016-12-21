Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress

The 2016 Claiborne County middle school girls all-tournament team was named and included five Lady Eagles from HY Livesay: Allison McKorkel, Nevaeh Kerns, Ashtyn Myers, Emma Brooks and Jaden Brock, who was named MVP. SMMS – Hailey Sexton, Macie Sumner and Kinsee LeFevers. Powell Valley – Kayli Hinckley and Taya Ausmus. Forge Ridge – Makayla Surber. Midway – Gracie Ray. Clairfield – Riley Cobb.