Claiborne County middle school girls all-tournament team


The 2016 Claiborne County middle school girls all-tournament team was named and included five Lady Eagles from HY Livesay: Allison McKorkel, Nevaeh Kerns, Ashtyn Myers, Emma Brooks and Jaden Brock, who was named MVP. SMMS - Hailey Sexton, Macie Sumner and Kinsee LeFevers. Powell Valley - Kayli Hinckley and Taya Ausmus. Forge Ridge - Makayla Surber. Midway - Gracie Ray. Clairfield - Riley Cobb.


The 2016 Claiborne County middle school girls all-tournament team was named and included five Lady Eagles from HY Livesay: Allison McKorkel, Nevaeh Kerns, Ashtyn Myers, Emma Brooks and Jaden Brock, who was named MVP. SMMS – Hailey Sexton, Macie Sumner and Kinsee LeFevers. Powell Valley – Kayli Hinckley and Taya Ausmus. Forge Ridge – Makayla Surber. Midway – Gracie Ray. Clairfield – Riley Cobb.

