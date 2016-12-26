Middle school dance and cheer competiton held at Midway

Midway Elementary School hosted the 2016 Claiborne County middle school dance and cheer team competition sponsored by Lookout Towers, December 10. Most of the local schools brought teams to compete in the event but unfortunately others had to drop out because of sickness. Midway, Powell Valley, Soldiers Memorial Middle School and H.Y. Livesay competed during the cheer portion while H.Y. Livesay and Soldiers Memorial Middle School competed in the dance portion.

After the last team took the floor the crowd was notified that the final results would be announced the final night of the varsity middle school tournament, Dec. 16. The basketball tournament was held at Cumberland Gap High School.

Taking second place in the county competition was Midway School. Powell Valley's cheer team took third place. The SMMS cheer team came in fourth place. H.Y. Livesay's cheer team took first place during the county competition. The SMMS dance team took second place. Livesay's dance team won the competition.