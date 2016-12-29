Reece holds Lucas Oil dirt late model trophy again

After finding huge success as a team owner with driver Jimmy “The Newport Nightmare” in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Mike Reece has now been part of four championships this fourth time with Scott Bloomquist.

Bloomquist is another East Tennessee hot shoe who is widely considered by many to be one of ; if not the, greatest dirt late model driver of all time. Bloomquist and Reece hooked up after Reece left the series as car owner but was still wanting to be a part of the exposure that dirt racing is enjoying nationally. Reece and Bloomquist struck up a deal that has quickly paid off. As primary sponsor Reece struck gold again as the motor program he sponsored took Bloomquist to the 2016 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship.

Reece is no stranger to LOLMDS titles as he now has been part of four. He and Owens won three and now he can lay claim to another.

Reece talked about getting out of the ownership part of racing, “I don’t really want to be an owner right now. Jimmy and I had some great years but for now I’m happy to stay in the sport as a sponsor.” He continued and spoke of his sponsorship with Bloomquist, “He is such a great driver and he still has the fire so I will continue my sponsorship. Nobody can read a track like Scott and he’s one of the best tire and set up guys in the country. As long as he has the fire that he has burning inside he will continue to be a force in the industry.”

When asked if his sponsorship is limited to just providing engines Reece stated, “Yes I’m the primary sponsor so I do provide the powerplants but when needed I also provide additional help such as helping with the purchase of a new hauler which oddly will be a charcoal grey color instead of the black hauler everyone is used to seeing him in. We just decided that it’s a little easier to keep clean.”

It is evident that Reece loves the sport of dirt racing and his sponsorship also includes helping a few local drivers with information, product and just a helping hand. Reece is a competitor and believes that God wants us to be competitive in the world while at the same time showing sportsmanship and helping others. Reece is currently in the process of moving his highly successful monument business from New Tazewell to Tazewell, where soon he hopes to display one of his championship cars along with some of the hardware that he won as team owner.

