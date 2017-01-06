Knights lose 2 final games of Classic

Former Soldiers Memorial Middle School head coach Evan McCoy knew that someday he would get his first win against a Claiborne County team but sadly for the J. Frank White Academy fans it would come against their Knights December 17. The Knights would then play their hearts out December 19 against Sunbright only to lose in the final minutes.

When the Indians came to town no one knew that this one was going to be a battle. Hancock jumped ahead 24-15 after one period of play and even added to it during the second period to lead at the half 45-24. The Knights were a different team during the third period as they came out of the locker room and won the third period 11-10. The Knights really put the pressure on the Indians at the very end of the game. They simply were 11 points better than the Indians and won the final period 21-10 but the Indians found just enough to survive and go back home with a 65-56 victory. The Indians were led by Seth Heck with 21 points. The Knights were led by Jake Gross with 24 points and Hunter Holt with 16. Spencer Holt had seven points. Alex Wright, Isaac Duncan, Alan Luc and Tipton Hembree combined to score the remaining nine points.

The final outing of the Classic for the home team came against Sunbright and this too was a very good game that the Knights could have won. The two teams came out and placed exactly the same number of points on the scoreboard at 12. Sunbright then moved ahead during the second period by outscoring the Knights 23-17 and to lead at the half 35-29. The Knights came out of the halftime break and scored 13 points and giving up 11. The game was decided during the final period where once again Sunbright outscored the Knights 13-11. Jake Gross had nine of his 24 points during the final period but his effort wasn’t enough to bring the Knights back. In the end, Sunbright took home the six point win at 59-53. Sunbright’s Luke Daniels had 23 points during the victory. Alex Wright finished with nine, Alan Luc had seven, Hunter Holt dropped in six points and Jacob Yeary, Spencer Holt and Tipton Hembree rounded out the Knights’ total.

Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress Jake Gross puts in one of his 24 points against Sunbright. Hunter Holt gets hammered by a Sunbright player on his way to the hoop. Jake Gross rises up and hits two of his 24 points. Spencer Holt shoots a fade away to avoid the defense. Isaac Duncan calls for a screen.