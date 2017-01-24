Lady Bulldogs defend home court against Middlesboro

When the Middlesboro Lady Yellow Jackets traveled through the tunnel and into Lady Bulldogs territory not a single person could imagine the type of game that would be witnessed. This Jan. 20 game had it all: Drama, controversy and eventually overtime.

Claiborne came in likely considered the underdog but had been playing good basketball as of late and was expecting to make this contest a close one. Great basketball started on the opening tip. Claiborne got an early advantage with the help of Abby Singleton scoring the basketball and Emma Beason’s tough defense. The Lady Bulldogs led 14-7 after one period of play.

During the second period the Lady Yellow Jackets flipped the game in their favor as they flipped the first period score to a 14-7 score tying the game at the half at 21.

Middlesboro came out in the third and outscored Claiborne 11-8 and had the home fans concerned that they were witnessing another game where the Lady Bulldogs played hard but didn’t get the win. After three periods the Lady Bulldogs were down by three.

The momentum flipped again during the final period of regulation as Kaylee Cox and her free throw shooting (4-4) helped Claiborne catch back up and tie the game at the end of regulation.

With the game tied at 43, one team had to step up and take the win away. Claiborne was that team and they outscored Middlesboro 8-4 during overtime to get a 51-47 victory. The game featured great basketball on both sides, fans from both teams yelling and frustrated at the officials and even an exchange between a coach and the table.

Claiborne was led by Cheyenne Tolliver who broke out with a 17-point performance. Abby Singleton started early and finished with 10 points while Marilyn Smith was held to six points. Abby Ferguson and Kaylee Cox (25) both finished with five points. Kaylee Cox (23) and Emma Beason dropped in four each to round out the scoring total.

Middlesboro was led by Bayli Brunsma with 11 and Janet Millett with eight.

After the game coach Nanthan Medlin was asked about his Lady Bulldogs holding on for the win.

“I am proud of them,” he said. “It was nice to see them on the winning side of one of these close games.”

Reach Allen Earl at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @pitchadude.

Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress Cheyenne Tolliver had a breakout game with 17 points. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Cheyenne-Tolliver-had-a-breakout-game-with-17-points.jpg Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress Cheyenne Tolliver had a breakout game with 17 points. Emma Beason, right, congratulates Abby Singleton for dropping in an important free throw in overtime. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Emma-Beason-congratulates-Singleton-for-dropping-in-an-important-free-throw-in-overtime.jpg Emma Beason, right, congratulates Abby Singleton for dropping in an important free throw in overtime.