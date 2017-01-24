Bulldogs improve record against Jackets

The Claiborne Bulldogs recently welcomed the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets into town for a game of varsity basketball. The Yellow Jackets had defeated the Bulldogs on the other end of the tunnel earlier this season but they wanted to get the win this time in Tennessee.

Bulldogs head coach Brian O’Dell spoke about what his team needed to do to get the win, “We need to be in the game like we were last time up there and if we limit our mistakes, especially late in the game we will be fine.”

The two teams took the floor at Claiborne High Jan. 20 and played a very entertaining game. The Bulldogs started the game by outscoring Middlesboro 8-7 during the opening period of play.

The hot shooting for the Bulldogs continued during the second as they increased their lead out to 26-18 at the half.

Both teams simply brought it during the third and fourth periods as the scoring ramped up on both ends of the court. The Yellow Jackets outscored the Bulldogs 15-14 during the third and put pressure on the home team. Claiborne and Middlesboro both ripped the nets for 24 points during the final period but the earlier performance in previous periods by the Bulldogs allowed them to win this contest 64-57. This game also had fans and coaches from both teams upset at the officials just like the earlier varsity girls’ game.

Three Bulldogs finished with 14 points as Elijah Beason and Andrew Coots stepped up at the same time to give their team some good minutes. Houston Hatfield returned to form, joining them with 14 points. Hatfield had eight during the fourth and Coots dropped in 10 of his total in the final period. Jacob Runions quietly reached double figures again with 11. Ty Stone and Hunter Rosenbalm completed the scoring total with six and five points respectively.

Middlesboro had three in double figures with Christian Hubbard leading all scorers with 17. Jabari Kyle finished with 12 and Tyler Wilson had 10.

Claiborne now has improved their number of wins to seven, five more than last season, which is a good sign for the program.

Reach Allen Earl at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @pitchadude.

One game after the West Greene contact, Hunter Rosenbalm played on with a protective mask. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_One-game-after-the-West-Greene-contact-Hunter-Rosenbalm-played-on-with-a-protective-mask.jpg One game after the West Greene contact, Hunter Rosenbalm played on with a protective mask. Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress Andrew Coots had his best all-around game of the year and scored ten points during the final period. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Andrew-Coots-had-his-best-all-around-game-of-the-year-and-scored-10-points-during-the-final-period.jpg Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress Andrew Coots had his best all-around game of the year and scored ten points during the final period. Houston Hatfield was one of three Bulldogs with 14 points. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Houston-Hatfield-was-one-of-three-Bulldogs-with-14.jpg Houston Hatfield was one of three Bulldogs with 14 points. It was a great moment for this young man as he ran on the court with his Yellow Jacket team. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_It-was-a-great-moment-for-this-young-man-as-he-was-allowed-to-run-on-the-court-with-his-team.jpg It was a great moment for this young man as he ran on the court with his Yellow Jacket team.