State bound: Lady Indians win Area 2 District Championship

The Powell Valley Lady Indians extended their 2016-17 season by winning the Area 2 District Championship over the Hancock County Lady Indians Jan. 21.

The PV Lady Indians went throughout the regular season, Claiborne County tournament and the district tournament with only three losses. With a 24-17 victory they won the district championship and qualified for the Tennessee State Tournament Elite Eight for the first time in school history. They go into the state competition with an 18-3 record.

During the championship game, Taya Ausmus had nine points, two rebounds and four steals. Kayli Hinckley had 11 points and three boards. Bret Asbury pulled down four boards and had one steal. Alana Bean scored one point, six boards and a single steal. Emily McNew finished with three points, eight boards and one steal.

Their performances through the tournament allowed Powell Valley to have several players named to the all-tournament team, including Taya Ausmus who also garnered Most Valuable Player honors. Others named were Kayli Hinckley, Emily McNew, Bret Asbury and Alana Bean.

Powell Valley made it to the championship after defeating Fairview. The district tournament was held at Burchfield.

Photo submitted The Powell Valley Lady Indians are headed to the state tournament.