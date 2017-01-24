Lady Bulldogs fight but fall in the end to West Greene

The Lady Bulldogs were coming off a two game losing streak while the boys had gotten back in the winning column against the Tigers. Still, both teams would have a challenge set before them as the Coach Jimmy Jones Gymnasium at West Greene is a hard place to come in and get a win. Following the junior varsity Lady Bulldogs game that ended in a Lady Buffaloes 45-24 victory the varsity girls teams tipped it off.

During the first period of the girls game it was the home team getting off to an 8-0 start before Claiborne rallied back and had the game back to a two points at 8-6 approaching the middle of the first. As the period ended it was the home team stretching out their lead. The score was in favor of the Lady Buffs, 21-12.

During the second period the Lady Buffs went on a 12-0 run before Claiborne broke the run with a basket just under five minutes left in the half. It was a tough period for the visiting Bulldogs as they were 11 points behind at the half.

The Lady Bulldogs started the third with turnovers on the offensive end but had three blocks defensively. Claiborne’s momentum was broken by a three pointer around the four minute mark. The West Greene offense got back on track and ended the third period with a 48-33 lead.

Two minutes into the final period the Lady Bulldogs had the West Greene lead down to 10 at 50-40 causing the coaching staff to get a quick time out to slow the Claiborne run. The Lady Bulldogs pulled to within eight at the 4:34 mark and the pressure defense and rebounding by Claiborne was making a difference. The Lady Bulldogs was down by six and had the ball at 2:36 with a chance to really put the pressure on the Lady Buffs. The possession was empty but the visiting Lady Bulldogs battled on. With 1:26 left, the score remained at 53-47. With one minute left, the home team got the basket it was looking for and then a trip to the free throw line made the score an 11 point advantage for the Lady Buffs who took the highly contested victory at 64-47.

Leading the Lady Bulldogs in scoring was Marilyn Smith with 15. Jaden Thompson had nine, Abby Singleton had eight and Cheyenne Tolliver had six. Emma Beason and Kaylee Cox had four each while Kaylee Cox (25) and Bryanna Rouse dropped in two points each.

Reach Allen Earl at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @pitchadude.

Kaylee Cox works the perimeter of the defense. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Kaylee-Cox-works-the-perimeter-of-the-defense.jpg Kaylee Cox works the perimeter of the defense. Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress Marilyn Smith had a team leading 15 points. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Marilyn-Smith-had-a-team-leading-15-points.jpg Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress Marilyn Smith had a team leading 15 points. Abby Ferguson does work on the defensive end of the court. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Abby-Ferguson-does-work-on-the-defensive-end-of-the-court.jpg Abby Ferguson does work on the defensive end of the court.