Bulldogs fall at West Greene

Directly following the Lady Buffaloes victory over the Lady Bulldogs Jan. 19 it was the boys’ teams that took to the floor in Coach Jimmy Jones Gymnasium. Claiborne was coming off a big win at Pigeon Forge on the road and were hoping that another was in store.

Claiborne grabbed a 6-4 lead and were looking like a much different team than their six win record indicated. Although the home team led briefly the Bulldogs ended the period enjoying a 19-12 lead.

The Buffaloes took advantage of Claiborne resting its starters during the second period and quickly brought it back to a one-point game. The home team kept answering every Claiborne run and with 3:38 left in the first half were down 23-22. A full court press by the Buffaloes had the Bulldogs confused but they were able to go to the halftime break with a four point lead at 28-24.

Claiborne came out of the break playing the same kind of game and stayed ahead until the five minute mark where the teams were tied at 32. The Buffaloes went ahead by two shortly after. The two teams swapped the lead for the next minute and were tied at 37 with just under three left in the third. By the end of the period the score was 41-39 with the home team enjoying their comeback this far.

Claiborne needed a good effort to get their second consecutive road win. The Buffaloes went on a run that gave them a 46-39 advantage with 6:12 remaining in the game. The Buffaloes had a fast break opportunity just under the three minute mark that was leading to a dunk on the other end and a hard foul by Claiborne was deemed to be intentional foul and sent the Buffs to the line for free throws plus the ball. The referees called the game tighter after the hard foul and the Buffs went to the stripe to increase their lead. The Buffaloes went on to get the win by the final score of 59-51.

Leading the Bulldogs in Scoring was Ty Stone with 21, Jacob Runions finished with 12, Elijah Beason finished with five. Hunter Rosenbalm dropped in four points and three other Bulldogs dropped in two points each Andrew Coots, Matthew Walker and Houston Hatfield.

