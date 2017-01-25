Rescue Squad to host annual fishing tournament

The Claiborne County Volunteer Rescue Squad’s Sixteenth Annual bass fishing tournament is scheduled for April 1.

Entry forms are available online at roghager@yahoo.com or pick up a physical form at Claiborne 911 center at the Claiborne County Justice Center, Southern Outdoors, Rigsby’s Bait and Tackle and all area boat docks. The contact number for the tournament is 423-626-5339 and everyone is invited to come out and participate in the tournament that helps the Claiborne County Volunteer Rescue Squad help so many people throughout the year.