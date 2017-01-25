Powell Valley celebrates eighth graders

Photo submitted
Powell Valley Middle School recently recognized their eighth grade athletes from their winter sports. PVMS would like to thank all of their eighth grade athletes and parents for their hard work and dedication to their school. Good luck in high school, eighth graders!
Photo submitted Powell Valley Middle School recently recognized their eighth grade athletes from their winter sports. PVMS would like to thank all of their eighth grade athletes and parents for their hard work and dedication to their school. Good luck in high school, eighth graders!