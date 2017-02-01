CHS Sports Queen crowned

The Claiborne High School and Grainger County High School set of basketball games served as the background to the 2017 Claiborne High Sports Queen celebration.

This annual event has been a mainstay during the basketball seasons at CHS for numerous years and it is always well received by students and parents alike. Participants come together in efforts of raising funds for the athletic program at CHS and this season alone nearly $4,400 was raised.

Last year’s Sports Queen Sarah Blankenship was on hand for the crowning along with CHS Principal T.J. Sewell.

The Freshman Sports Princess was Allee McDowell. Wynston Seal was the Sophomore Sports Princess and Brooklyn Bowen was named the Junior Sports Princess. The Sports Queen Distinguished Member was Miss Shay Hess.

The 2017 Claiborne High School Sports Queen was senior Madison Eversole.

Claiborne High School would like to congratulate all the participants for their excellent representation of the school and for the thousands of dollars raised.

