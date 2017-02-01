Lady Black Knights take game from Lady Bulldogs

The varsity teams from Chuckey-Doak High School made the long trip into Claiborne County for two big district basketball games. The first match up on the floor was the Lady Black Knights versus the Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Knights jumped out to a quick lead but Claiborne stayed busy and kept the score close. A late run helped the visiting Lady Knights pull out to a 20-12 advantage after one period.

The Lady Bulldogs struck first during the second period but the Lady Knights went on a big run and led by 17 with three minutes before the half. The Bulldogs could not find the rim as they only put up five points. The halftime score was 34-17.

After the halftime break, Claiborne had an empty possession which led to four quick Lady Knights points. The visitors extended their lead to 22 at 42-20 and then after playing on led by 33 at 53-20. Claiborne had some great ball movement at the end of the third but just could not knock down their shots. At the end of three the score was 54-22.

Claiborne’s first possession in the fourth ended with a three that rolled out and the Lady Knights went the other way and scored. They stayed busy defensively and made the offensive transition easier and rolled away from Claiborne taking a nice 64-26 victory back home.

Three Lady Bulldogs scored five points each: Emma Beason, Marilyn Smith and Cheyenne Tolliver. Two Lady Bulldogs scored four each: Abby Ferguson and Abby Singleton. Rounding out the scoring was Kaylee Cox (23) with three points.

Erica Lamb led the Lady Black Knights with 14 followed closely by teammate Brittney Ramsey with 13.

Emma Beason shoots behind the screen provided by Abby Singleton. Cheyenne Tolliver draws a crowd in the paint and is fouled going to the hoop.