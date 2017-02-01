Lady Grizzlies cruise to victory

Grainger County brought its Lady Grizzlies into Claiborne County for a district basketball game January 24. The Lady Grizzlies are a proven team with much success over the last two seasons. This game would be a struggle for the birthday boy and Claiborne head coach Nathan Medlin.

Medlin spoke of his team before the game, “We’ve just got to come in and play hard. We can’t think of them, we just have to play a good game. It would also help to get a good team effort and more scoring from Cheyenne Tolliver. I’d like to see her shoot the ball 20 times.”

The Lady Bulldogs needed a few things in their favor to pull out an upset, but Grainger got out early and the Lady Bulldogs had to begin playing catch up. With just under three minutes left in the first the Grainger lead was 12. The Lady Grizzlies pulled on out to a 22-10 lead by the end of the first.

The Lady Grizzlies length began to show during the second as they created havoc as Claiborne tried to get the ball over the half court line. With 4:00 left in the opening half the Lady Grizzlies led 31-10. When the first half horn sounded, Grainger enjoyed a 45-15 lead.

The Claiborne struggle continued as the Lady Grizzlies pulled on away to a even bigger lead at the end of three periods at 59-17 mostly by using great defense and on offense it was a dribble, long pass and score. They were extremely efficient on the scoring end of the court.

The clock was running continuously through the final period as required by TSSAA rule but the Lady Grizzlies kept firing the ball up and despite one last burst of scoring from Claiborne won the game by the final score of 66-21.

Leading the Lady Bulldogs in scoring was Cheyenne Tolliver with eight. Kaylee Cox (25) and Marilyn Smith had four each. Jaden Thompson finished with three. Emma Beason rounded out the scoring with two points.

Grainger was led in scoring by Kaitlin Simon with 27. Abbey Hodge also scored in double figures with 12.

Madison Edwards plays defense during the final period of play. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Madison-Edwards-plays-defense-during-the-final-period-of-play.jpg Madison Edwards plays defense during the final period of play. Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress Abby Singleton spots up for a three. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Abby-Singleton-spots-up-for-a-three.jpg Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress Abby Singleton spots up for a three.