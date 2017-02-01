Bulldogs fall to Black Knights charge

Following the Lady Bulldogs game the boys from Claiborne and Chuckey-Doak tipped it off. The Black Knights got a win earlier this season by defending their home court and the Bulldogs though that they could repay the favor by getting a win on their home court.

CHS Coach Brian O’Dell stated their game plan before the game, “Up there we tried to outrun them and we couldn’t. Tonight I plan on slowing the game down and hopefully keep it in the 50-point range. If we do that we can get the win.”

The game started positively for the home team as they pulled out to a 6-0 advantage before the Knights scored. The game quickly turned around and by the 1:49 mark the Knights were behind by only two. At 1:03 the Knights took their first lead at 16-14. The game was tied at 16 after one.

For over a minute in the second there was zero scoring until CHS hit a three. The two teams traded the lead until the Knights went up three at 24-21 with 3:20 remaining in the half. Claiborne tried to make a run but each time the Knights stopped it and led at the half 32-25.

During the third period Claiborne worked the Knights lead down but again the visitors answered. Claiborne’s efforts on the offensive board helped them get the lead down to six by the 1:44 mark. Chuckey-Doak then spread the floor out and got some easy buckets but the Bulldogs responded. After three periods of fun basketball the Knights led 41-33.

This game came down to the fourth period as most Claiborne games have this season and the Bulldogs were not going to be an easy out. They scratched back to within 11 at the 5:23 mark and seconds later it was a nine point game. The Bulldogs downfall might have been rebounding as they gave the Knights second and even third chance opportunities to convert. Chuckey-Doak kept fouling the Bulldogs putting them on the stripe for one and ones but the ball still wouldn’t go down the cylinder. With 1:44 left free throws from Chuckey-Doak looked to be sealing the win and the game ended with the final score of 59-46. The Bulldogs coaching staff had the game plan with the defense holding the Knights under 60 but the Bulldogs couldn’t score the basketball consistently.

Leading the Bulldogs in scoring was Hunter Rosenbalm with 10. Jacob Runions and Ty Stone finished with nine. Elijah Beason had eight points and Andrew Coots finished with six. Houston Hatfield finished with four points to finish out the total.

Devin Jennings led all scorers and the Knights with 22 while Karter Maupin also reached double figures with 12.

Reach Allen Earl at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @pitchadude.

Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress Hunter Rosenbalm would not be denied on this drive into the paint. Houston Hatfield goes hard to the rim and gets fouled.