Lady Bulldogs win again

West Greene came to Claiborne County for two games of varsity basketball and after the Bulldogs celebrated their basketball, dance and cheer seniors, the Lady Bulldogs and Lady Buffaloes took the court to tip off the first game of the night. With the season nearing the end the two teams were playing for seeding in the district tournament to be held in a couple of weeks at Cumberland Gap High School.

The Lady Buffaloes won the opening tip and got a good jump on the home team 5-0. After a time out, Claiborne went on a run making the score 9-6 but the Lady Buffaloes started shooting and making three pointers and Claiborne followed. The Lady Buffs’ lead was six points at 18-12.

During the opening of period number two, West Greene continued to pack the paint making it hard for Claiborne to get their inside game going. West Greene pulled out again only to have Claiborne narrow the lead down to four points. At the 2:47 mark the score was. 23-19. Both teams made runs again and at the break the Lady Buffaloes led by three at 27-24.

Coming out of the break Claiborne tied the game at 29 with pesky defense and rebounding. One possession later they took the lead at 31-29. Claiborne extended their lead to five but on demand the visitors rallied and were only down four points at 38-34.

Scoring began slowly during the final period but the Lady Buffaloes pulled to within one point at 38-37 just over the five minute mark. With 3:22 remaining it was a five-point Lady Bulldogs advantage but the game had the feel that West Greene had one more run in them but with time running down that run did not come soon enough and the Lady Bulldogs were able to secure the victory. The final score of the game was 53-44 and it was the Lady Bulldogs’ fifth win of the season.

Leading the Lady Bulldogs in scoring was Marilyn Smith with 15. Abby Singleton finished with 12, Cheyenne Tolliver had nine along with Emma Beason. Kaylee Cox (23) finished with five and Kaylee Cox (25) dropped in three points.

Leading the Lady Buffs in scoring was Marissa Baker with 14 points.

Abby Singleton dropped in 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Abby-Singleton-dropped-in-12-points.jpg Abby Singleton dropped in 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress Marilyn Smith led Claiborne with 15 points. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Marilyn-Smith-led-CHS-with-15-points.jpg Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress Marilyn Smith led Claiborne with 15 points.