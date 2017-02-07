Beason scores 28 as Bulldogs down Buffaloes

The second of two varsity games February 3 featured the Claiborne and West Greene boys’ match up. The Buffaloes won the first meeting but Claiborne needed the win not only to improve their tournament seeding but for their self confidence.

Defense was the focus until three minutes in when the Buffs got the first score of the game. Claiborne answered and then took the lead by one point at 5-4. CHS found out they could drive the ball and used this information to pull out to a 15-8 advantage including a rim shaker by Ty Stone.

Seeing the dunk got the visiting team fired up as well and they had the lead quickly down to three points. Claiborne had all phases of the game working during the second period as they played good defense, rebounded the ball and shot the ball well. That effort allowed them to obtain a nine-point advantage. By the end of the first half the Bulldogs enjoyed a 29-22 lead.

Coming out of the halftime break the Bulldogs stayed hot and were able to run on the Buffs and pulled out even further to a 50-35 lead by the end of the third period.

Coming into the final period it was easy to see that the Buffaloes were not quitting. They had the game down to six points at the 2:57 mark, 58-52. With 2:12 remaining the Buffs had the deficit down to four points. The Bulldogs saw the run and began to play hard again. With 53 seconds remaining the score was 62-54. The Bulldogs held the lead and finished with a 67-56 victory. Claiborne raised their win total to nine games.

The Bulldogs were led by Elijah Beason with 28 points. Ty Stone finished with 10, including a crowd pleasing dunk. Andrew Coots and Houston Hatfield had six each. Jacob Runions finished with five. Hunter Rosenbalm dropped in three and Matthew Walker had two points.

The Buffaloes were led by Juliun Lane with 19.

