Pink Out for Black IX touches hearts

For nine consecutive years, Claiborne High School has been a leader in Pink Out events which unifies the community to take a stand against cancer and help to raise funds for research, scholarships and more.

February 6 was the most recent of these successful events with Becky Crutchfield still leading a team of volunteers. She is quick to point out that many others are involved including students, BETA Club, fellow teachers, local businesses and more. She feels it truly is a team effort.

Always held in conjunction with Bulldogs basketball games, the event features so much more than a ball game including a visit this year from Miss Tennessee Grace Burgess and Miss Food City Callie Corum.

Burgess said this about attending, “I am so honored to be here at this great event, It is really something seeing this school and community get behind such a great cause. I just love being here and meeting so many great people.”

During the event there was the annual Pantene Beautiful Lengths, a huge cupcake sale, the annual T-shirt sales and more. In the multipurpose room there was a display highlighting the various types of cancer plus ribbon sales to help support the research cause in addition to a memory section for those we have lost to this disease.

Claiborne High School would like to thank Matthew Walker, Tandy Derreberry, Abigail Peters, Letha Peters, Hayden Ayers, Crystal Johnson, Keylee Shoffner and Larissa Moraes for their donations to the Pantene Beautiful Lengths and also for current cancer fighter Tracy Love for volunteering to make this year’s first cut.

There were several dance and cheer performances including Heritage Christian Academy, Springdale Elementary, Midway Elementary, CHS Majorette Wynston Seal, a joint effort from CHS and Union County plus a special performance from the CHS Bulldogs band supporting the unified CHS cheer-dance and UC Patriots cheer team during their routine.

Three checks were handed out, including one to Tiffany Waddell for $2,500 who was representing Bright Pink. Another check for $500 was handed to the Colson Keller family to help him with his general medical expenses and another one for $500 presented to former CHS and current Heritage Christian Academy teacher Jamie Vanover-Fischer for her general medical expenses. To date, the Pink Out For Black events have raised over $40,000 for scholarships and cancer research.

This annual event is dedicated to the memory of beloved CHS English teacher Karen Black, who lost her courageous battle with cancer in 2008.

Event coordinator Crutchfield and the CHS staff would like to thank everyone who had a hand in this event and to all the volunteers and businesses who took time to help or donate.

Reach Allen Earl at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @pitchadude.

The Springdale dance team was one of many guest performers during the evening’s festivities. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Springdale-Dance-Team-was-one-of-many-guest-performers-on-the-night.jpg The Springdale dance team was one of many guest performers during the evening’s festivities. The Colson Keller family was presented $500 for medical expenses. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_The-Colson-Keller-family-was-presented-five-hundred-for-medical-expenses.jpg The Colson Keller family was presented $500 for medical expenses. Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress Tracy Love, who is currently fighting cancer, puts the ceremonial first cut to Tandy Derreberry. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Tracy-Love-puts-the-ceremonial-first-cut-to-Tandy-Derreberry.jpg Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress Tracy Love, who is currently fighting cancer, puts the ceremonial first cut to Tandy Derreberry. Shawn Peters accepts a $500 check for Jamie Vanover-Fischer for her medical expenses. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Shawn-Peters-accepts-a-five-hundred-dollar-check-for-Mrs.-Jamie-Vanover-Fisher-for-her-medical-expenses.jpg Shawn Peters accepts a $500 check for Jamie Vanover-Fischer for her medical expenses. Miss Food City Callie Corum also dropped by and signed many autographs. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Miss-Food-City-Callie-Corum-also-dropped-by-and-signed-many-autographs.jpg Miss Food City Callie Corum also dropped by and signed many autographs. Miss Tennessee Grace Burgess seems to be enjoying cutting Matthew Walker’s hair. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Miss-Tennessee-grace-Burgess-seems-to-be-enjoying-cutting-Matthew-Walkers-hair.jpg Miss Tennessee Grace Burgess seems to be enjoying cutting Matthew Walker’s hair. Miss Tennessee Grace Burgess was a special guest at Pink Out for Black IX. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Miss-Tennessee-Grace-Burgess-was-a-special-guest-to-Pink-Out-for-Black-IX.jpg Miss Tennessee Grace Burgess was a special guest at Pink Out for Black IX. A $2,500 donation was made to Bright Pink. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_A-25-hundred-dollar-donation-was-made-to-Bright-Pink.jpg A $2,500 donation was made to Bright Pink.