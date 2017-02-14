Lady Patriots defeat Lady Bulldogs

The Claiborne Lady Bulldogs had a problem just as soon as Union County took the court Feb. 6 for the opening varsity game of the Pink Out For Black event. The Lady Patriots used full court pressure defense to pull ahead 11-3 during the first six minutes of the opening period. After withstanding the initial run from the visitors Claiborne narrowed the score to 11-6. Union County kept scoring and finished the period leading 16-6.

When the second period opened up the Lady Bulldogs tried taking the ball into the paint and had some success at scoring or getting fouled on the way to the rim. Soon after it was a seven point game and Claiborne had gained some momentum. The Lady Patriots matched the Lady Bulldogs intensity and by the end of the half enjoyed a 26-16 lead.

During the opening of the third period, The Lady Patriots quickly turned their advantage to 30-16 and forced a time out from the Lady Bulldogs coaches. The Lady Patriots built the advantage up to 15 points before ending the period with a 13 point lead at 43-30.

The Lady Patriots used the opening of the final period to work on set plays and the first one worked perfectly. The Lady Bulldogs went back inside and got a few baskets but being down by 13 they needed some three’s but were determined to make it happen in the paint. Claiborne began to focus more on the three’s with three minutes remaining but turnovers were hurting their chances of a comeback. In the end, Claiborne was unable to rally back and fell to the Lady Patriots by the final score of 57-43.

Leading the Lady Bulldogs in scoring was Cheyenne Tolliver with 11. Kaylee Cox (23) had 10. Jaden Thompson finished with eight. Emma Beason had seven and Abby Singleton finished with six points. Marilyn Smith finished with a single point.

Leading the Lady Patriots was Briley Buckner with 19 and Ella Johnson 16.

