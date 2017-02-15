Photo gallery: Cumberland Gap completes season sweep over Claiborne

The Cumberland Gap Panthers completed the season sweep over Claiborne February 14 and also defended their home court. I have uploaded a gallery from the game, please enjoy.

Reach Allen Earl at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @pitchadude

http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_24-2.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_25-2.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_26-2.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_27-2.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_28-2.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_29-2.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_16-2.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_30-2.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_17-2.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_18-2.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_19-2.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_20-2.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_21-2.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_22-2.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_23-1.jpg