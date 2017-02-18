Photo gallery: Lady Panthers send Lady Bulldogs home from district tournament

The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association District 2A basketball tournament got underway February 17 at Cumberland Gap High School.

The opening game was sure to be a good one as the host school placed their Lady Panthers on the court to play rival Claiborne. These two teams split wins during the regular season and the winner this time moved into the second round but more importantly secured a place in the regional tournament.

Claiborne spotted the home team 11 points before knocking down their first basket. The Lady Panthers were efficient from the three point line hitting three. Claiborne didn’t have an answer and were down 11-2 after one period of play.

Claiborne came out on fire and quickly made the game 11-10. The Lady Panthers responded and increased the lead out to 18-11 but turnovers were hurting both teams. At the end of the period Cumberland Gap led 22-12.

The Lady Panthers pulled out to a 26-15 lead two minutes into the third and then kept moving on out from Claiborne. Pressure defense was bothering the Lady Bulldogs and it turned into quick offense for the Lady Panthers. They were able to lead after three periods 38-15.

The Lady Panthers were able to work the paint and still play tough defense and that was determining factor in the game. Cumberland Gap took the victory at 49-24 and advanced to the second round February 18.

The Lady Panthers were led in scoring by Alyssa Pierce with 10 points. Claiborne was led by Cheyenne Tolliver who was also the leading scorer of the game. With 11 points.

