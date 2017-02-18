Photo gallery: The Black Knights end Bulldogs season with district tournament win

The second game of the District 2A tournament belonged to the boys of Claiborne High and Chuckey-Doak. Cumberland Gap High School played host to the tournament which began February 17.

Claiborne opened the game up with a three and then the Black Knights responded with a basket of their own. At the five minute mark the game was tied at six but Claiborne was having to play really hard to stay ahead. With three minutes remaining in the opening period the Black Knights had rallied and captured the lead at 11-9. A small run by Chuckey-Doak allowed them to hold a 17-12 advantage after one period of play.

Both teams began the second with ragged play and the Black Knights stayed ahead by five until the 4:36 mark. Claiborne tied the score and had some momentum. Chuckey-Doak pulled away again but the Bulldogs were still chasing. Another small run allowed the Black Knights to finish the half leading 24-20.

Coming out of the break the rebounding advantage that was clearly the Black Knights continued and they used it to pull away by ten points but Claiborne answered by hitting a big three to close to within seven. With the offensive rebounds still falling mostly in favor of the Black Knights they were able to pull ahead again 41-25 scoring mostly between the blocks.

During the final period Claiborne needed a monumental comeback and although they shot the ball better they needed the Black Knights to have a few empty possessions. The Black Knights sealed the deal at the free throw line and won the game 57-38.

Claiborne was led by Ty Stone with nine. Kade Beeler and Houston Hatfield had six each. Jacob Runions had five. Hunter Rosenbalm finished with four. Elijah Beason and Andrew Coots had three. Evan Poore rounded out the scoring with two.

Three Black Knights scored double figures with Devin Jennings with 14. Two others had eleven each Jacob Willett and Karter Maupin.

With the loss Claiborne ends it season and Chuckey-Doak moves on.

Reach Allen Earl at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @pitchadude.

http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_34.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_20-3.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_21-3.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_22-3.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_23-2.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_24-3.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_25-3.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_26-3.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_27-3.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_28-3.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_29-3.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_30-3.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_31.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_32.jpg