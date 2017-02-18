Photo gallery: West Greene Lady Buffaloes fall in district tournament play to Lady Black Knights

The third game of the TSSAA District 2A tournament held at Cumberland Gap featured Chuckey-Doak and West Greene in a girl’s first round meeting.

The Lady Black Knights led after one period of play 13-8 but both teams were looking capable of the victory. The Lady Buffaloes needed to find momentum during the second period and did narrowing the gap down to seven points 27-20.

After the break, West Greene tried to claw back in the game but Chuckey-Doak stayed just out in front with their lead floating around seven points. The Lady Buffs had multiple chances to draw to within five points but each time they could not get a shot to fall. The Lady Black Knights finished the third period leading 37-28.

During the fourth and final period the Lady Buffaloes needed to find offense. With 3:56 remaining the lead was 10 points in favor of the Lady Black Knights. West Greene was staying in striking distance but in the end Chuckey-Doak won by the final score of 59-48.

Leading Chuckey-Doak in scoring was Tayla Southerland with 18 and she was followed closely by Brittney Ramsey with 15 points. West Greene had the game high scorer Marissa Baker with 21 points.

The Lady Black Knights moved on and the Lady Buffaloes season ended.

Reach Allen Earl at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @pitchadude.

