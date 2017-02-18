Photo gallery: Trent Graves drops 29 as Panthers eliminate the Buffaloes from district tournament

The final game of day one at the TSSAA District 2A tournament held at Cumberland Gap High School February 17 featured the hosting Cumberland Gap Panthers battling the West Greene Buffaloes.

Cumberland Gap held the higher seeding and looked like the favorite coming into this meeting. When the ball was tipped off the Panthers struck first in the paint. Those scores were matched by the Buffaloes. The Panthers then hit the first three pointer of the game. The two teams were then matching each other point for point. At 4:22 the Buffaloes led for the first time. The home team went on a six point run and led 16-10. Just as the period was ending the Buffaloes made a run and it was a two point game at 18-16.

Cumberland Gap needed to get back on track and it began on the defensive end with a steal and two free throws on the other end. Every time that the home team made a run it was answered by the Buffaloes. At 4:42 it was a three point game again with the Panthers leading. In the blink of an eye the Panthers had rolled away to a double figure lead at 10. The half ended with a Panthers lead of 40-26.

With the Panthers offense back on track they looked to be working on a victory but they still had enough turnovers to scare the coaching staff. At 1:21 the lead was down to 10 at 46-36. The third period ended 46-37.

A rough foul at the 7:18 mark drew a technical foul and it hurt the Panthers allowing West Greene to move to within five points at 46-41. Emotions were high for the rest of the game. The Panthers picked up their defense but back to back charges had the home fans angry at the officials. The game was a bit sloppy around the 5:00 mark but the score remained 48-41 for around a minute. It was a five point game at 4:22 and the Panthers were still fighting to stay ahead. A huge three at the 3:28 mark relieved some of the Panthers anxiety but the Buffaloes were not finished. With a few fouls to give before the Panthers reached the one and one, the Buffaloes resorted to fouling. The Panthers were able to extend their lead out to 13 points at the stripe and finally put the Buffaloes away. The final score was 59-45.

Leading the Panthers and all scorers was Trent Graves with 29. Preston England had 10 points. Leading the Buffaloes in scoring was Kylar Clavers with 16 and Matthew Smyth finished with 11 points.

With the win the Panthers moved on to round two and the Buffaloes were eliminated.

