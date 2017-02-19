Photo gallery: Grizzlies defeat Black Knights on second day of district tournament

The second day of the TSSAA District 2A tournament held at Cumberland Gap High School February 18 started with a girls game that saw the Lady Grizzlies advance to the championship over the Lady Panthers. Following that game was the Grainger boys battling the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights.

The Grizzlies were happy to establish an outside game while the Black Knights were working inside. With just under three minutes left in the first Grainger led 7-6. At the end of the first period Chuckey-Doak led 11-10 on a last second three pointer.

The Black Knights defensive effort early during the third period kept them in touch with Grainger as the Grizzlies were trying to pull away; however, by the end of the half Grainger enjoyed a 28-19 advantage.

During the third period Grainger came out strong and pulled out to a 34-19 advantage with 5:06 showing on the clock. Chuckey-Doak stepped up the defense again and kept the Grainger lead from growing. They had several blocks and steals at the end of the period. Still, Grainger kept putting the ball through the cylinder and finished the period with a 12 point lead at 39-27.

During the final period the two teams battled on the floor for every chance at a basket. The Grizzlies lead bounced around from 10 to 12 points during the middle portion of the final period and ended up being a 17 point advantage with the final score being 58-41.

Clearly no coach was happy with the officiating at the end of this contest as both coaching staffs were working the refs on a regular basis.

Three Grizzlies scored double figures including Justin Warner with 11. Two others had 10 each Ty Brooks and Jacob Bunch.

