Photo gallery: Lady Green Devils defeat Lady Black Knights during district tournament

The third game of day two at the TSSAA District 2A tournament featured a girls meeting between Chuckey-Doak and a very good Greeneville team.

The February 18 meeting between the two teams began with a 6-0 Lady Black Knights run and by the 5:06 mark they enjoyed a 13-4 lead. The Lady Green Devils found some offense late in the period but the Lady Black Knights stayed out front and led at the end of the first 18-12.

Greeneville opened up the second period by getting to within three points. There was great offensive basketball played at the end of the second period as the two teams went back and forth with baskets. The period and first half ended with the Lady Black Knights enjoying a 35-31 lead.

Chuckey-Doak forced a couple turnovers and turned them into points early during the third period and pushed out to a 44-39 advantage but the Lady Greene Devils battled on. At 3:35 the game was tied at 44 but just a few minutes later the Lady Green Devils led by three. After a very entertaining third period the score was again close at 49-48 with the Lady Greene Devils holding the narrow lead.

Greenville opened up the final period with a three pointer that was answered with a basket from Chuckey-Doak. When the Lady Green Devils had a six point lead the Chuckey-Doak coaches wanted a time out to calm their team down. Greeneville quickly made it a nine point game with a traditional three point play. Chuckey-Doak stormed back to within three points with 3:30 left in the game. The Lady Greene Devils moved closer to the championship game with each ticking second and when the clock read all zeros, Greeneville had survived another Lady Black Knights run and taken the victory 70-65. Greeneville moved on to the championship game and Chuckey-Doak was moving on to the consolation game.

Leading Greeneville in scoring was Sydni Lollar with 29. Leah Fillers had 21 and Kenzie Ellenburg had 12. Leading the Lady Black Knights was Taylor Sutherland with 20. Erica Lamb had 17 and Brittney Ramsey finished with 15.

Reach Allen Earl at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @pitchadude.

