Photo gallery: Panthers eliminated from district title contention by Greeneville

The final game of day two at the TSSAA District 2A basketball tournament featured the hosting Panthers. The Panther Nation was already bummed after hearing that one of their big men in the paint, Preston England, would not be able to play due to the flu striking him overnight. Still, the Panthers had to step up and play well this February 18 night as Greeneville was ready to play regardless.

During the first scoring was slow for both teams until the Green Devils broke the ice at 4:30 with the first basket of the game. The Panthers’ offense couldn’t get on track until they got their first point from the free throw line. At 1:55 the Panthers hit their first basket and were down only one at 4-3. The Panthers and Green Devils were playing great defense but lacked the offense. After one period of play the score was looking like a middle school game at 4-3.

The Devils opened up the second with a basket that was followed up with a Panther three pointer. The Green Devils were playing the game the Panthers needed and were just staying out front. A traditional three point play tied the game at nine. Uncharacteristic turnovers and empty possessions plagued the Panthers during the second but the Green Devils were not extending their lead much. With 1:49 before halftime the score was 13-9. At the break the scoreboard read 15-11 in favor of the Green Devils.

The Panthers came out and quickly tied the score at 15 but then Greeneville took the lead right back. The two teams swapped baskets and the offenses were back on track. With 1:30 remaining on the third period clock the score was 24-19. The Panthers hit a basket to make it a three point game at 24-21. The third period ended 25-21 with fans in the gymnasium still shocked at the low score.

During the final period the Green Devils hit what seemed to be a huge three at the time and pulled out to a 32-21 advantage. Down by 11 points, the Panthers got an important basket in the paint to help keep their hopes alive. Greeneville’s second chance points hurt the Panthers and disappointed the Panthers’ coaching staff. With one minute left it was a seven point game and Cumberland Gap had a chance at the free throw line, missed both, got the board and then missed that shot. With 38.8 seconds left the score was 35-28. The final score was 37-28 and was a heart breaker for the Panthers and their fans.

The Green Devils were led by Takeem Young with 12 points while the Panthers were led by Trent Graves who also had 12 points.

Reach Allen Earl at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @pitchadude.

http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_60-1.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_73-1.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_69-1.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_70-1.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_71-1.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_72-1.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_68-1.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_74-1.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_61.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_62-1.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_63-1.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_64-1.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_65-1.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_67-1.jpg http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_66-1.jpg