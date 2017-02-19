Photo Gallery: Lady Panthers defeated by Lady Grizzlies during second day of district tournament

After a successful first day at the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association District 2A tournament hosted by Cumberland Gap, the Lady Panthers were up against the juggernaut that is Grainger County. The Lady Grizzlies have been a consistent team who’s record coming into this game was 21-6. The Lady Panthers are much improved and they had the hopes that the home court would give them an advantage coming into the second day of the tournament.

The two teams took the floor February 18 with two different objectives. The Lady Grizzlies wanted to stay the course and advance to the championship while the Lady Panthers had set their sights on a upset. As soon as the ball was tipped off, the Lady Grizzlies started working the guest time keeper Ernie Mac Clawson. A 19-3 run by Grainger gave them confidence on the Lady Panthers floor. By the end of the first period the score was 20-7.

The second period momentum belonged to the Lady Grizzlies who held a 16 point lead with just under three minutes remaining in the first half. The Lady Panthers had to be aggressive on defense and in result gathered up the fouls placing Grainger at the free throw line. The Lady Grizzlies extended their lead on out to 37-18.

With nothing to lose the Lady Panthers had to come out and score early and often. Both teams scored often to start the period. By the two minute mark the home team had five fouls and Grainger had only one. The Lady Grizzlies rolled on out to a 53-29 lead with 1:45 remaining. After three periods Grainger led 55-31.

At the 6:21 mark the Lady Grizzlies had built up a 30 point lead. The Lady Panthers continued to play hard throughout the remainder of the contest but they just didn’t have enough scoring to mount a comeback and fell in the end by the final score of 66-38.

Leading the Lady Panthers in scoring was Hayli Wilson with 10 points while Grainger had three in double figures including Haley Crowe with 22. Karli Combs had 13 and Kaitlin Simon 11 points.

The Lady Panthers were eliminated from the championship hunt but were also placed into the district consolation game and qualified for the regional tournament in Unicoi County.

Reach Allen Earl at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @pitchadude.

