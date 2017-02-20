Panthers complete season sweep over Bulldogs

The hosting Panthers simply took it to the Bulldogs when they played earlier in the season, winning by 30 plus points. Claiborne had been playing great basketball as of late and the fans were expecting another good rivalry game. The Panthers jumped on the Bulldogs rather quickly again and ran off to a 17-0 lead. Claiborne settled down and responded with a little run of their own to make the score 19-7 after one period of play.

The Panthers’ inside play made a difference during the start of the second period as Claiborne was having to earn each point. At the 4:19 mark, Cumberland Gap led 23-11. Claiborne struggled to gain ground and the home team continued to pull away. At the halftime break the Panthers enjoyed a 32-15 lead. Coming out of the break, Cumberland Gap kept throwing down baskets. They had a 25 point lead with one minute remaining in the third period. At the end of the period the Panthers led 52-28.

Cumberland Gap wanted to wrap this game up and close it out playing strong but the Bulldogs did not quit and kept coming at the Panthers. At 6:18 the lead was 22 points and the Bulldogs forced a couple turnovers and empty Panthers possessions. Still, the home team simply stayed on their path and took their second win over their rivals by the final score of 67-43. The outstanding shooting from Trent Graves helped him lead the Panthers and all scorers with 20 points but even more impressive was the tough play of Jacob Bullins who used great rebounding and interior passing to help Preston England gather 18 points. The two simply dominated the paint. Evan Jackson also finished with double figures with 10. Bubba Lake came off the bench and recorded seven points, Jayson Upton had six, and three others recorded two points each: Dallas Griffith, Kaleb Franklin and Nich Neverstitch.

Before the game Coach Ernie Mac Clawson was asked to grade his team’s regular season performance and he answered, “I think I would give them a B-minus. We struggled to do the little things at times that would have allowed us to finish out some games we should have won but I am proud of them and looking forward to the tournament Friday.”

When the Claiborne head coach was asked the same question Brian O’Dell said, “We have won more games than the last few teams combined this season and they never gave up in the ones we lost. For that alone I would say a straight B or B-minus but I know its hard to give them such a high grade with our record overall but I see a team fighting to get better everyday.”

The District Tournament began Feb. 17 and was hosted by Cumberland Gap High School.

Preston England was a force in the paint as he took the ball strong to the hoop. Jacob Bullins had many rebounds plus some great interior passing in the paint.