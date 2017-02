February 22- After a long career filled with many ups and downs playing football with the Claiborne Bulldogs, senior Blake Helderman signed to play football at Carson Newman fulfilling a dream of playing at the college level. He signed his letter in front of family, Bulldogs teammates, coaches and school representatives. Here is a gallery of photos from the signing, please visit back for more on this and other local sports.

