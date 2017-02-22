Lady Bulldogs stun Lady Panthers

It was yet to be seen how much love for each other the teams would have on Valentine’s Day, but being a rivalry game between Cumberland Gap High School and Claiborne High School it would be two teams trying to defeat the other by all possible means.

Following a junior varsity game featuring a Lady Panthers win, the girls’ varsity teams took the floor only a couple of days away from the district tournament where they were oddly enough scheduled to meet again.

First, there was a regular season game to start and finish. During the opening period of play the Lady Panthers were first on the scoreboard as they nailed a three with just under two minutes into the game. A few minutes later the visiting Lady Bulldogs had the lead at 5-3. Claiborne extended their advantage by two at 7-3 and then in the blink of an eye the score was tied at 8-8 but the Lady Bulldogs were able to score again to lead at the half 9-8.

The second period saw both teams placing points on the board early with Claiborne still holding a three-point lead. Claiborne had great ball movement and increased their lead to 10 at 20-10 with 2:44 remaining before the half. The Lady Panthers needed to withstand a barrage of Claiborne three pointers and by the end of the half had allowed the visitors to pull away to a 25-11 lead.

With fans in the stands believing that Coach Dennis Cline was preaching a sermon in the locker room many Lady Panthers fans expected a turnaround but didn’t expect Claiborne to continue hitting threes. Two minutes in, the Lady Bulldogs led 28-13. The Panthers’ press was on after that and it made a difference for the home team as they draw nearer at 28-19. The press continued to make a difference but Claiborne was able to beat it enough to stay ahead 32-23 with 1:13 remaining in the third. At the end of the period Claiborne still enjoyed the lead but the momentum had shifted back over to Cumberland Gap. The score was now 34-28.

The press again became a weapon for the Lady Panthers at the start of the fourth. They used it to get to within five at 36-31. At the 5:53 mark the score was 36-33 and the home team had all the momentum. The inside game began clicking for the Lady Panthers as they used it to pull to within three. Claiborne then rallied and pulled ahead and forced the Lady Panthers into fouling. Claiborne shot just well enough from the free throw line to remain ahead. With 1:11 remaining the Lady Bulldogs led 49-43. Claiborne held on and sprung a huge upset at 55-45.

Leading Claiborne in scoring was Marilyn Smith with 16 followed closely by Cheyenne Tolliver with 15 and Abby Singleton with 13 points. Jaden Thompson had six, Emma Beason had three and Kaylee Cox (23) finished with two points.

Cumberland Gap only had four players record scores. Brittney Cupp played hard in the paint and had 14 points. Hayley Wilson recorded 13 and Meredith Neely finished with 11 points. Hannah Heath rounded out the scoring with six.

When asked to grade his team’s regular season performance, Lady Bulldogs head coach Nathan Medlin had this to say, “I would rather not grade them like that but I will say we are still fighting a culture change and they sometimes do not believe that they can compete with some of these teams. It is a struggle that they have to deal with to become better.”

When asked the same question Lady Panthers head coach Cline had this to say, “I would give this team an A because we told them not to judge the season in numbers of wins and losses but instead to be better than we were yesterday. They have done that for the most part and it shows in our winning record and tournament seeding.”

The Lady Bulldogs and Lady Panthers were scheduled to meet again during the opening game of the 2017 district tournament hosted by Cumberland Gap High School.

Reach Allen Earl at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @pitchadude.

Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress Brittney Cupp and Lady Bulldog Cheyenne Tolliver had another epic battle in the paint. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Brittney-Cupp-and-Lady-Bulldog-Cheyenne-Tolliver-had-another-epic-battle-in-the-paint.jpg Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress Brittney Cupp and Lady Bulldog Cheyenne Tolliver had another epic battle in the paint. Lady Bulldog Abby Singleton shot the ball well from behind the three-point line. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Abby-Singleton-shot-the-ball-well-from-behind-the-three-point-line.jpg Lady Bulldog Abby Singleton shot the ball well from behind the three-point line.