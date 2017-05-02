Lady Bulldogs upset Lady Grizzlies

Claiborne’s Lady Bulldogs crossed Clinch Mountain and drove down into Grainger County April 24. This has been a one sided softball series lately, with the Lady Grizzlies having the better of most teams in the district but Claiborne has been narrowing the gap and gave the home team all they wanted as they played game one of two regular season meetings Monday evening.

The Lady Bulldogs and Lady Grizzlies got into a defensive battle early with Grainger getting the best of Claiborne at the plate by scoring two runs which were the only ones during the duration of the contest.

The Lady Bulldogs were not without scoring chances themselves as they left over 10 runners on the base pads. The 2-0 Grainger victory wasn’t necessary a moral victory for the visitors but it sure showed the Claiborne fans that their team could compete with anyone.

Grainger then made the trip into Lady Bulldogs territory April 25 for game two and once again​ it was a low scoring game. Molly Mallicoat pushed the only run over the plate which gave Claiborne a 1-0 victory and gave Grainger their first district loss of the season (9-1). Claiborne celebrated senior night with a huge win that set the program back on the map.

When asked about the huge upset win Lady Bulldogs head coach Steven Cupp said, “It was a very good softball game to watch. We saw strong pitching from both teams and Parker was pitching for us. Our girls played outstanding defense behind her. Kaylee Cox had an outstanding throw from center field to home plate to get a crucial out and denied a score. It was a very good win for the program and hopefully we will build on this going into district tournament starting next week.”

The district satellite tournament is set for May 4 with Claiborne serving as host for it as well as the totality of the 2017 district tournament.

LeeAnn Parker only gave up two runs in two games against Grainger. Molly Mallicoat got the one RBI Claiborne needed to hand the Lady Grizzlies their first district loss. Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress Kaylee Cox made great throws during both games which made a huge impact, helping to secure the game two win.