Turning wrenches, chasing dreams: Justin James

Sometimes in racing a driver will struggle through his career but will be made stronger as a person through the process. This is what has happened to Justin James as he has endured multiple crashes both in his race car and personal car to come out of it more focused as ever. With the help of God, his wife and numerous friends, James may be finally on his way to grabbing a checkered flag in the near future.

Justin is the son of Leonard James and Brenda Longworth and his father was one of the reasons why Justin was driven into the sport of dirt racing.

“Dad used to take me to the races to watch Mitch Houston and I always thought that one day I would see what I could do out there,” James sad.

After dreaming about it for years he decided to make it happen. It was in a Ford Pinto, four cylinder race car that he got his first adrenaline rush in racing. His first season was during 2008 and while learning to drive at Tazewell Speedway he received lots of help from Josh Fields, Mike Leonard and even race director Rick Brooks. He raced the four cylinder two seasons with the best finish being fifth.

James said, “I wasn’t really trying to get a win during those two seasons. I was just getting seat time and learning how to drive the car and Tazewell Speedway’s high banked track.”

It was 2010 when things began to start clicking. He made the move to a pure street car and although he had a rough start, he began to learn what it took to be a competitive driver. He was getting advice from Larry Burke and crew help from David Guy and others. While running around the top five consistently that season, James was named Rookie of the Year in his class. He ran that class until 2013 but the win avoided him.

“It was tough to be competitive using other people’s hand me downs but we tried to do our best. I still didn’t have the equipment that I wanted,” James said.

Things changed again in 2013 when his grandfather Joe James saw what Justin had been driving in and helped build him a better car. James didn’t enjoy that car too long because he drove that pure street car a bit past his talent level and ended in a spectacular flipping and cartwheeling accident. James was hesitant to make a return but he knew his desire to race would get him back in a car. At this time James was getting help from Clyde Overholt, Brian Towe Wayne Overholt, James Lane, Shawn Roark and Jon Miracle.

His return in a modified street car was another big experience. He had went from a four link car to a three link and was going through yet another learning process. A few weeks later, James was driving hard and slid up to the cushion then jumped over it.

James said, “Several people had told me that in this modified car if I ever got too high on the track to not brake but instead throttle the car up and drive out of the danger. I did that but flipped the car again. It was kind of funny afterwards in that during a video of the crash you could hear Odie Overholt in the background saying, “Well he has done it again.”“

This time James hurt his wrist and that kept him out of racing for a while. He went through surgery and was out of a car for the remainder of that season and part of another. James was once again trying to decide if he should stop chasing his dreams. “I remember what Clyde Overholt told me once, he said that if you race it’s not a matter of if you will flip a race car but when. He gave me confidence that it wasn’t just my driving that was doing this but instead it’s a fact that every driver faces.”

When asked about the fear he faces on the track compared to driving a personal vehicle on the roads James said, “I feel safer in my race car. I was driving home from work one evening and had someone hit my car from behind and I hurt my hip and shoulder. It’s then I realized that the race car was much safer overall.”

Injured again, James had a new late model ready to race and didn’t know if he would ever get back in it. Having already driven the 2009 Rayburn late model in the sportsman class he found himself sitting on the sidelines again after the accident. He had already learned lots about driving that late model and found it was different than anything he had been in before.

“We went to 411 Speedway and the car got on the bars and lifted the left front tire off the ground and it scared me. I came in and told Clyde it felt like it was going to turn over. He told me that is the way I have to drive the late models and it was going to be fine. I got back in the car and had a great time,” said James.

With the memories of 411 still fresh in his mind he had to decide if he wanted to keep racing but his injury wasn’t allowing him to get in the car.

“I looked toward my new bride Candace for advice and told her that I would pray about if I should stop or put someone in that car. Out of the blue one day Randy Davis came to me and asked if I needed a driver so I put him in the seat,” James said.

The team finished eighth in the points last season despite missing half the season. This began a friendship that continues to this day.

James is set to return to racing in 2017. He will leave the sportsman car in the hands of Davis and will enter a new car in the limited late model class. His new chassis is a 2010 Rayburn and is powered by an engine built by Clyde Overholt. His sportsman car will have an Eagle Racing Engine as powerplant.

The two cars are sponsored by Round Top Farms, Petty’s Wrecker Service, Lottery & More, L&J Farms, Ralph Carter CPA, Woodlake Golf Course and Firehouse Gifts & Crafts in Kentucky.

As far as special thanks he wants to acknowledge God, Brian Morrell, Randy Davis, Stacey Mullins, Keith Hurst, Shawn Roark, Larry Burke, James and Joanna England, Norris Davis, Butch Earls, Moyers family, Brian Evans, Don Evans, Brian Petey, James Lane and his papaw.

“I’d like to give very special thanks to my wife Candace. She supports and helps me and I couldn’t do this without her,” said James.

When asking Candace about racing she said, “I’m a race fan because I grew up around drag racing. Now dirt racing is different but it’s still very fun to be part of. I like it as much as he does. When you are around racing you enjoy it no matter what type.”

The only thing that’s avoided Justin is that first win. He has been through enough to make anyone want to quit and never race again but his love of racing and chasing that dream propels him into yet another season of racing. When asked what he would do when he ever holds that checkered flag he said this, “Man I would be so happy. I would be smiling and then after achieving a life long dream I know I would cry.” He continued, “I would have to immediately call my papaw because he’s been with me through it all.”

Justin’s story is one of a driver who continues to turn the wrenches and chases his dream knowing one day he will likely get to hold that flag, kiss his wife, thank his help, his mom and dad and then make that call at long last to his papaw Joe.

Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress Justin James and his number 28 limited late model. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Justin-James-and-his-number-28-limited-late-model.jpg Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress Justin James and his number 28 limited late model. Justin James prepares to install the powerplant in his late model. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Justin-James-prepares-to-install-the-powerplant-in-his-late-model.jpg Justin James prepares to install the powerplant in his late model. James and shop helper Diesel get ready to drop in a race engine. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Justin-and-shop-helper-Diesel-get-ready-to-drop-in-a-race-engine.jpg James and shop helper Diesel get ready to drop in a race engine.