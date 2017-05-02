CGHS, CHS athletic trainers help schools acquire CPR teaching aids

Mara Brock, athletic trainer at Cumberland Gap High School, recently presented a program on what athletic training consists of and also presented the National Football League Back to Sports program, which benefits the school in numerous ways.

The program began with Brock telling the group of people what athletic trainers do and focused in on some of the most important things for young athletes and their parents to pay attention to such as proper hydration, signs of dehydration, concussions and more.

Brock provided a power point presentation for the attendees with some true and false questions about concussions and other related issues athletes might encounter. They received cans of instant Powerade as awards for a correct answer.

In addition to Brock, LMU athletic training student Chase Johnson discussed the signs of dehydration and how to notice an athlete who is starting to be affected by the dangerous condition. Johnson also gave information on how to go about getting the athlete re-hydrated and ready for play.

Brock went on to speak of the importance of knowing CPR and how much it can help save a life when a person just volunteers to use the knowledge. Several young athletes and students took to the training aids to perform proper CPR. Brock also spoke of the use of an AED or automated external defibrillator. She explained to parents and teachers to not be afraid of the device that it will walk you through the steps needed on the LCD screen.

Claiborne High School’s AT Sarah Bean also presented a program to the Claiborne Bulldogs March 20 and her work allowed Claiborne High School to receive the same training packages.

Each school got ten CPR mannequins, five CPR training DVDs, ten CPR kneeling mats, cleaning supplies for the mannequins, ten extra mannequin faces in case of damage and it all came in a rolling bag from the American Heart Association.

Local high schools are fortunate to have the athletic trainers who have searched for these special grants and promotions that allows both schools to receive information and items that can be used to assist our athletes and students.

Several students got the chance to try their hands at CPR. There were 44 people who attended the NFL Back to Sports Program. CGHS athletic trainer Mara Brock and LMU student Chase Johnson helped to make the program a success.