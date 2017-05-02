Bulldogs battle Grizzlies

Claiborne High School baseball traveled to Grainger County April 24 with some lineup tweaks to play a big district game. Claiborne had lost some of its momentum, dropping two games to rival Cumberland Gap and were looking to find any positive sign of life.

The Bulldogs played hard the first half of the ball game but let the Grizzlies get away on the scoreboard. It was 11-1 by the time the game had concluded and the fans were wondering what had happened. The Bulldogs had stayed right with the Grizzlies but lost touch during the fifth inning. They gave up nine runs.

Grainger on the other hand, out hit the Bulldogs 11-5 and had no errors while Claiborne had four.

The following day Grainger came over to play at the Dog Pound and once again won.

Claiborne played better but in the end they lost a 5-3 game. Claiborne had bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.

“I think we are so close. I know that we are a good team and going into the district tournament that we have a good shot of moving on if we just get one big hit. We are that close,” said Coach Stephen Foster. He added, “Those games like the Grainger game, next year I think will begin swaying in our favor.”

The 2017 district tournament will begin May 5 and the tournament will once again be played at Tusculum.

The Bulldogs are still a dangerous baseball team that others will not want to face in this year’s tournament.

Claiborne Bulldogs baseball, Coach Foster and all the fans want to thank senior player Austin Williams for his contributions to the Bulldogs.

Cedric Brown singles to score the Bulldogs' only run of game one. Jake Wilson took the mound for game one. A Grizzly has to get back quickly to avoid a pick-off.