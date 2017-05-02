Minton signs with Tusculum

T.J. Minton, a Claiborne High School Bulldogs’ senior cheerleader, recently signed to continue cheering for the Tusculum Pioneers basketball and football teams during a ceremony at Claiborne High School April 26.

Minton along with his parents, Billy and Carolyn Minton, coach Amy Munsey, coach Chastity Deaton and school officials were present to witness T.J. sign to continue his education and cheer career.

When asked about the opportunity Minton said, ” I am excited to get the opportunity to start improving my cheer abilities on a college level cheerleading team.”

Claiborne High School cheer team members and fans will soon be able to watch Minton cheer when Tusculum comes into Harrogate to play basketball.

Reach Allen Earl at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @pitchadude.

T.J. Minton will trade cheering for the Bulldogs to cheer for the Pioneers. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_TJ-Minton-will-trade-cheering-for-a-Bulldog-to-cheer-for-the-Pioneers-1.jpg T.J. Minton will trade cheering for the Bulldogs to cheer for the Pioneers. Photos courtesy of CHS | Victor Owsley T.J. Minton signs to cheer for Tusculum as his parents watch. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_TJ-signs-to-cheer-for-Tusculum-and-his-parents-both-watch-1.jpg Photos courtesy of CHS | Victor Owsley T.J. Minton signs to cheer for Tusculum as his parents watch. School officials, cheer coaches and parents were in attendance for Minton’s signing. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_School-officials-cheer-coaches-and-parents-were-in-attendance-during-Mintons-signing-1.jpg School officials, cheer coaches and parents were in attendance for Minton’s signing.