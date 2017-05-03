Game on! Wrestling returns to Claiborne County

Wrestling finally returns to Claiborne County May 13, at 7 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, located at 505 Old Knoxville Highway in New Tazewell.

Gold Standard Wrestling and Reset Games present the “Game On” night of wrestling. The event will bring wrestling back to the Claiborne County area and will feature Cody Clark mixing it up with Rico Vega.

Tickets will be available on a pre-sale basis at Reset Games in New Tazewell. For a reserved front row ticket the price will be $12. Regular seating will be available for $8 and kids will be $5 except kids four and under will be admitted free. Be sure to take advantage of the pre-sale as tickets the day of the event will be $10.

Concessions will be available for purchase.

Photo courtesy of Gold Standard Wrestling Wrestling is returning to Claiborne County on May 13. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Wrestling-pic.jpg Photo courtesy of Gold Standard Wrestling Wrestling is returning to Claiborne County on May 13.