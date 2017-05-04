Photo gallery: Lady Bulldogs defeat Lady Panthers in game one of district tournament

The satellite district softball tournament began May 4 with Claiborne High versus Cumberland Gap High. The Lady Panthers came in ready to play and it showed during their first at-bats. The Lady Panthers scored two runs and had Claiborne feeling the pressure. The Lady Bulldogs responded with six runs of their own and were on their way to a 16-6 victory. Here is a gallery of photos from the game, please enjoy and come back to the website for more on this and other sports.
