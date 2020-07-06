Barbara Poore, age 81, of Tazewell TN passed away July 2nd at Claiborne County Hospital. She was preceded in death by her daughter Angie Jeanine Hurst. Son Brian Anthony Hurst. Parents Joe and Monnie Baker. Sister Blanche Massengill. Brother Harold Baker. Special nephew David Scott Baker. Survivors include her husband of 34 years Bill Poore of Tazewell, TN. Children Allen (Lisa) Hurst of Harrogate, TN., Robert (Teresa) Poore of Rogersville, TN., and Elaine (Stanley) Ingram of Rogersville, TN. Sisters Ann (Hawk) Myers of Tazewell, TN., Betty Lambert of Harrogate, TN., and Juanita Whitaker of Monticello, IN. Grandchildren Christopher Allen Hurst, Samantha (Jared) Jennings, Zachary Ingram, Emily (Trey) Elam, and Kelli (Jeff) Sabins. Great grandchildren Weston Bryce Hurst, Kinley Sabins, and Carter Sabins. As well as a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday July 4th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be held Sunday July 5th at 2 PM in Irish Memorial Gardens.

Ministers: Rev. Jimmy Poore, Rev. Mark Campbell, and Rev. Hollis Baker;

Singers: Jerry & Carolyn Epperson;

Pallbearers: Christopher Allen Hurst, Zachary Ingram, Stanley Ingram, Trey Elam, Jared Jennings, and Jeffery Sabins;

Honorary Pallbearers: Mike Sweet, Brent Myers, Bruce Myers, Hawk Myers, Zane Mills, Robert Heatherly, Randall Carter, and Ralph Carter.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.