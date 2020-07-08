Local athletic trainers met June 29th at LeConte Medical Center for training updates

The Covenant Health Sports Medicine Team met to discuss and review the latest updates and topics in Sports Medicine. Topics that were discussed were:

Customer Service, Athletic Training facility management, TSSAA Football regulations review, Sudden Cardiac Arrest Management,

Management of the Diabetic Athlete, Sickle Cell Trait Athlete Management, Hydration techniques, Lightning & Tornado policy review, Heat policy review, Air quality considerations in sports (Asthmatics) and Treatment of anaphylaxis events in athletes as well as Dr. Chase Wilson – Concussion management.

Claiborne AT’s Ally Rines & Mara Brock did a presentation on Emergency Action Plan considerations and Venue specific EAP’s.

Brock spoke about the chance to learn, “I am thankful that we had this opportunity to get together over dead period to discuss important changes in TSSAA policies and to review our emergency action plans.

Ally Rines said this. “Getting together as a collective sports medicine staff was a great opportunity. We were able to learn from one another and sharpen our skills that will help us when treating our athletes. We are always learning to be able to provide the best possible care to our athletes both on and off the field or court!”

It is vital to know these because it can be the difference between life and death of young athlete or someone in attendance of our sporting events. We only hope that COVID-19 subsides soon so we can use this review to better our roles in our community and our school systems.”

Cervical Spine Injury Management was presented by Jay Smith.

Covenant Health Sports Medicine is the Exclusive Provider of Sports Medicine to:

Claiborne County Schools, Sevier County Schools and Walter’s State Community College.

Athletic trainers (ATs) are highly qualified, multi-skilled health care professionals who render service or treatment, under the direction of or in collaboration with a physician, in accordance with their education, training and the state’s statutes, rules and regulations.

As a part of the health care team, services provided by athletic trainers include primary care, injury and illness prevention, wellness promotion and education, emergent care, examination and clinical diagnosis, therapeutic intervention and rehabilitation of injuries and medical conditions. The NATA Code of Ethics states the principles of ethical behavior that should be followed in the practice of athletic training.

Athletic trainers are sometimes confused with personal trainers. There is; however, a large difference in the education, skill set, job duties and patients of an athletic trainer and a personal trainer. The athletic training academic curriculum and clinical training follows the medical model. Athletic trainers must graduate from an accredited baccalaureate or master’s program, and 70 percent of AT’s have a master’s degree.

