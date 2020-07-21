Transportation Department focused on keeping students safe

With COVID-19 still prevalent in the community, parents have uncertainty, hesitancy and to some extent a real fear about their little ones returning to school.

A big issue to many is getting the children to the school safely and that is the duty of the Claiborne County Transportation Department.

The jobs of these dedicated men and women are difficult enough when not experiencing a pandemic; however, guidelines are in place to help ensure the safety of every child from the hazards of transportation and now COVID-19.

Travis Bailey serves as Transportation Supervisor and he shares a concern about the health of those who ride or drive county buses, “The transportation department of Claiborne county schools priorities are the health and safety of all students, drivers, and bus monitors. Our staff will use a common sense approach to following the county guidelines in regards to buses. The central office and school board officials have done a tremendous of developing and implementing the school reopening plan. With the continued love, dedication, support and teamwork we will continue the success for a brighter future for our students.”

The five main regulations regarding busing of students include:

Students will sit with family members or other students from their bus stop. Students will fill up the bus from the back to the front. When possible seats should be left open between families and students from the same bus stop. The bus driver will sanitize the bus once a day with a misting sanitization sprayer. When weather permits, the bus windows will be lowered to increase the flow of fresh air.

The entire COVID-19 policy can be found on the www.claibornecountyschools.com as well as distance learning policies and more. The contact number for the Claiborne County Board of Education is 423-626-3543.

By: Allen Earl

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net