Local soccer teams to take the pitch

After the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association meeting July 22, local high schools got the approval to take the pitch starting September 7. The season will start and be extended two additional weeks, if and only if, the state of emergency is terminated by Governor Bill Lee as expected.

With that exciting news, comes many restrictions and regulations for schools to follow including keeping established pandemic guidelines in place and limiting crowd size. Temperature checks for anyone involved including fans is a must as well as a symptom checklist posted where fans can see it.

A facial covering will be required for fans while on site and social distancing guidelines will be followed. The school’s public address system at games will be used to remind people of the new rules and regulations.

Fans might want to check with their respective schools to see if concessions will be sold at any event. The TSSAA discourages the use of concession stands unless it utilizes a call in type of ordering system or social distancing is used.

Coaches will have a complete list of TSSAA rules and regulations about the upcoming soccer season.

Claiborne Lady Bulldog’s soccer coach Jeff Sorke spoke about the announcement, “I’m happy. I just want us to play. All the rescheduling will be a pain but it is what it is. I don’t think the guidelines are overbearing they are all necessary precautions in my estimation.”

Lady Panthers head coach Lorri Kimbrough also weighed in on the topic, “I appreciate the office trying to make a decision and provide some guidance for us to plan to. We are still waiting on the governor to lift his order but as long as schools start back with success- I do see that happening. These girls will take any chance given to them to get to play soccer this fall.”

As soccer continues to grow in popularity especially at the local level, this announcement was met with great approval by coaches, players and fans alike.

By: Allen Earl

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net

(Photo by Allen Earl)