Rosemar y (Haynes) Thompson, age 68 of Speedwell, TN was born March 8, 1952 and passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home. She was saved at an early age and was of the Pentecostal faith. Rosemary grew up in Straight Creek, KY then she and her late husband, Leonard B. Thompson, Jr. moved to Speedwell, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents; Mabel Napier and Franklin Haynes, husband; Leonard Bradley Thompson, Jr., brothers; Albert Haynes and Frankie Haynes, Jr. She is survived by her daughters; Hope Wilson and husband Mark, Heather Martinez and husband Danny, Khristy Thompson and husband Chris Schooler, grandchildren; Zachary Wilson, Hayley Wilson and Elijah Wilson, special grandchildren who she raised as her children; Hannah Creech and Joe Creech, sister; Carolyn Helton and husband Jimmy, step sister; Patricia Goins, step brother; Junior Warren, brother-in-law; Jesse Thompson and wife Teresa, special friend and sister-in-law; Betty Haynes, sisters-in-law; Tommie Marlow and husband Lawrence, Rada Thompson, Edie Elliott and husband Larry and Tammy Thompson, special friends; David and Faye Lilibridge. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 11AM until 1PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel. Private graveside services will be conducted in the family cemetery in Speedwell, TN. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Thompson Family.