CHS Lady Bulldogs soccer preview

At long last the athletic programs have been given permission to resume somewhat normal activities and the coaches and players on the Claiborne High School girls soccer team are excited to hear the news.

Head Coach Jeff Sorke simple had to make the best of social distance practices and he is relieved to soon be able to let the girls play the game they love.

Sorke spoke about his team, ” We have five seniors, 11 Juniors, two Sophomores and seven Freshman on this year’s team but we hope to add a few more as school gets closer.”

The Lady Bulldogs made huge strides last season in part due to defense, “We are fortunate to have depth on defense and versatility. We can play multiple systems with 3,4,5 in the back plus we have the ability to start quick counterattacks.”

“We are experienced on offense as well; we can be very creative and unselfish,” added Sorke.

Fans must realize his whole team is talented but pay close attention to Carlye England, Megan Yeary and Taylor Pressnell. All 3 are having great summer workouts according to coach.

This team will have depth, versatility, experience and the ability to create as strengths but Sorke would love to see improvement on staying focused and getting off to faster starts.

Sorke defined the goal of the team in this manner, “Our goals are to win a very tough, deep District and get to the Regional playoffs.”

Fans witnessed a great change last season in overall quality of play and Sorke has this message, “First, be patient as we navigate through all the guidelines for Covid such as distancing, masks, temp checks, are all going to be part of game days. Come watch this team. Win or lose, we will be very entertaining. We will be very offensive minded in our style of play. My guess is that there will be some spectacular goals scored. Don’t miss out!”

Fans will have a list of COVID-19 rules and regulations to follow and the guidelines will be posted at every venue no matter the sport.

By: Allen Earl

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net

(Photo by Allen Earl)