Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers soccer preview

The Lady Panthers will soon take the pitch to begin a 2020 season that so far has been anything but normal due to the pandemic; however, head coach Lorri Kimbrough is working hard to improve her team while adhering to guidelines upon guidelines.

This team will have senior leadership from Kate Welch, Allison McCorkel, Haylea Helton and Jasmin Mason.

They add four Juniors, nine Sophomores and three Freshman into the mix for a well balanced team. Figuring out where and when to play each person has been nearly impossible for Kimbrough due to the pandemic and lack of contact but the talent is there.

The defense is expected to be young, faster and athletic while the offense will be led by last season’s leading goal scorer, Aly Ramsey.

Kimbrough said this about the ones to watch, “Along with Ramsey we will have several players to watch including Gabby Gracia who is expected to take on a larger leadership role. Her speed and ability will make her an awesome asset to have.

Our incoming freshman will also be athletic and very fun to watch including Alana Stallworth, Kiersten Witherspoon and Brianna Mason. They will all be exciting to watch.”

Kimbrough defined the strength and weakness of the team in this manner, “The strength of this team will be speed all over the pitch. With that comes the weakness of youth. We are loaded with underclassmen and there will be bumps and along the way.”

Their goal remains the same, make the state tournament. They missed that goal by a single game last year and will work hard to get there in 2020.

She sent a message to Panther Nation saying, “I would like to thank all the parents for their help and support during this year of Covid. A lot of things have been different but they have remained positive and supportive working to help us have the best season we can. I also need to give a big shout out to our school administration. They are also supportive of our team and are there to help with any needs that we come across.

The Lady Panthers will fall back on their many years with the AYSO and Coach Kimbrough to once again make a run at state.

