Jennifer Ann Priest Cisco, 38

Jennifer Ann Priest Cisco, age 38, of Tazewell TN, was born January 6, 1982 and passed away on August 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother Linda Sue Louthan Moore Priest. Jennifer is survived by her father Johnny W. Priest. Brothers Danny Moore, Randall (Peggy) Moore, Johnny Moore, Brian Nikel, Daryl Nikel, and Kevin Nikel. Sisters Tena (Gary) Johnson, Lisa (Jerry) Foister, and Crystal (Bobby) McQueen. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday August 15th from 6 until 9 P.M. at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday August 16th at 10 A.M. in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Moore Family Cemetery in Jonesville, VA.

Ministers: Rev. Tommy Louthan Jr. and Rev. Tommy Louthan Sr.

Pallbearers: Danny Moore, Randall Moore, Butch Moore, Logan McQueen, Dylan McQueen, Jerry Foister, and Bobby McQueen

Honorary Pallbearer: Johnny W. Priest ‘Daddy’

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.